Lions player Ruben Schoeman receives five-match suspension

Schoeman admitted to his foul play after a dangerous ruck cleanout against the Stormers which earned him a red card.

Ruben Schoeman (ball in hand) received mitigation for his apology and conduct following the red card. Picture: Gallo Images

Lions lock Ruben Schoeman has received a five-match suspension after a United Rugby Championship (URC) disciplinary process that looked into his dangerous ruck cleanout against the Stormers last weekend.

Schoeman accepted that he had committed an act of foul play deserving of a red card, which he received from referee Chris Allison in the 20th minute of the game at Cape Town Stadium, with his side going on to lose 29-10 to the home team.

The 29-year-old player received mitigation for his apology and conduct following the incident. But two previous red cards affected the sanction.

Schoeman had received previous red cards

The URC confirmed this weekend the card was awarded in line with law 9.20a – dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

“A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul,” a URC statement read.

Schoeman’s dangerous tackle was against Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok.

“In the player’s responses to the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process (Rose Alice Murphy, Ireland), he had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card.

“Murphy found that the incident met the red card threshold, with entry of mid-range warranting six weeks.”

Schoeman received three weeks (50%) mitigation for his apology, admission of foul play and conducting himself well in the abbreviated process.

“However, the player has received two other red cards for foul play in the last 13 months which have resulted in suspensions, one of which was reduced by one week because the player benefited from the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

“The player’s previous record was therefore considered as an aggravating factor warranting a further two weeks of sanction.”

This adds up to a five-game suspension for Schoeman.

His previous red cards came against Dragons RFC in the URC on 2 December last year and against the Sharks in the Currie Cup in July.

Fixtures Schoeman is unavailable for:

Montpellier v Lions, 11 January, Challenge Cup

Lions v Dragons RFC, 18 January, Challenge Cup

Emirates Lions v Vodacom Bulls, 25 January, URC

Lions v Stormers, 15 February, URC

Bulls v Lions, 22 February, URC