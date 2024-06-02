Lions’ season of ‘almost there and near misses’ but coach predicts bright future

The Lions failed in their bid to make the top eight in this season's United Rugby Championship.

The Lions have missed out on a top eight place in the URC. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

There will be plenty of disappointment in the Lions coaching team and among the players right now after the Joburg-based team narrowly missed out on a top eight spot in the final standings of this season’s United Rugby Championship.

Following the weekend’s final round of games before the quarter-finals this weekend, the Lions finished ninth out of 16 teams, missing out on a spot in the last eight to Ospreys, who won 10 games over the season, to the Lions’ nine. Both teams finished on 50 log points.

Ivan van Rooyen’s Lions had to beat the Stormers in Cape Town in their final round robin match on Saturday to stand a chance of staying alive in the competition, but lost 29-24, with the Stormers scoring the winning try and conversion late in the game.

‘Grown as a team’

It was a season of ups and downs for the Lions, according to Van Rooyen.

“I think we got seven or eight losing bonus points (for being within seven points of the winning team’s score) which means we were a few minutes away from potentially 30 more log points,” said Van Rooyen.

“It was a season of ‘almost there and near misses’ and that’s what it feels like today (in the loss to the Stormers) as well. But, I’m proud of the fight we have shown and I can definitely say we have grown as a team.”

For a moment on Saturday, thanks to the losing bonus point they bagged against the Stormers, the Lions were in with a chance of making the top eight, but it wasn’t to be. Van Rooyen said after his team’s match in Cape Town that progressing to the knockouts would “be everything”.

Springbok players

“We had to restart two or three years ago and there were ups and downs in that process,” he said.

“But in the last six to eight weeks I think we have really played some good rugby. We feel we’re there, giving ourselves opportunities to win rugby matches.

“It will be huge to make the playoffs. Also, I feel potentially we’ll deliver four to six Springboks in the next 12 to 16 months. We know where we are as a group. It would be the cherry on top to make the playoffs.”

Sadly for the Lions, their season is over and they’ll next look to the Currie Cup to make an impression and push for some silverware.