Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

2 Jun 2024

08:24 am

URC quarter-finals confirmed: All the details

The two South African teams that will be in action this coming weekend are the Bulls and Stormers.

Ruan Nortje and Marcell Coetzee of the Bulls

Bulls co-captains Ruan Nortje and Marcell Coetzee with the SA Shield. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Two South African teams, the Bulls and Stormers, will compete in the United Rugby Championship knockout rounds from this coming weekend.

The Lions (ninth) and Sharks (14th) miss out on the next phase of the competition.

The Bulls finished second on the log after 18 matches thanks to 13 wins and 66 points, while the Stormers, winners in the 2021/22 season and runners-up last season, had 12 wins for 59 points.

The Lions, who failed to beat the Stormers in a must-win match in Cape Town on Saturday to qualify for the last eight, had nine wins for 50 points, while the Sharks, who were beaten by the Bulls on Saturday, had four wins for 25 points.

With the top eight now confirmed, the quart-finals lineup is also known for this weekend.

Top eight:

  1. Munster – 68 pts
  2. Vodacom Bulls – 66 pts
  3. Leinster – 65 pts (PD +204)
  4. Glasgow Warriors – 65 pts (PD +166)
  5. DHL Stormers – 59 pts
  6. Ulster – 54 pts (PD +28)
  7. Benetton – 54 pts
  8. Ospreys – 50 pts (10 games won)

The quarter-finals lineup:

Munster will face Ospreys in Quarter-Final 1 at Thomond Park, Limerick while second-placed Bulls will host Benetton at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Quarter-Final 3 sees eight-time league winners Leinster take on Ulster at Aviva Stadium in Dublin and the final game of the slate sees Glasgow Warriors and Stormers meet in Scotstoun Stadium.

Quarter-finals

Friday, June 7
QF1: (1) Munster v (8) Ospreys
Thomond Park, Limerick
Kick-off: 8.35pm

Saturday, June 8
QF2: (2) Vodacom Bulls v (7) Benetton
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Kick-off: 3.30pm

QF3: (3) Leinster v (6) Ulster
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 6pm

QF4: (4) Glasgow Warriors v (5) DHL Stormers
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
Kick-off: 8.35pm

The potential semi-final line-up will see the winners of QF1 and QF4 meet in semi-final 1.
The winners of QF2 and QF3 will meet in semi-final 2.

SF1: Munster/Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors/Stormers
SF2: Bulls/Benetton v Leinster/Ulster.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

