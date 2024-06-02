URC quarter-finals confirmed: All the details

The two South African teams that will be in action this coming weekend are the Bulls and Stormers.

Two South African teams, the Bulls and Stormers, will compete in the United Rugby Championship knockout rounds from this coming weekend.

The Lions (ninth) and Sharks (14th) miss out on the next phase of the competition.

The Bulls finished second on the log after 18 matches thanks to 13 wins and 66 points, while the Stormers, winners in the 2021/22 season and runners-up last season, had 12 wins for 59 points.

The Lions, who failed to beat the Stormers in a must-win match in Cape Town on Saturday to qualify for the last eight, had nine wins for 50 points, while the Sharks, who were beaten by the Bulls on Saturday, had four wins for 25 points.

With the top eight now confirmed, the quart-finals lineup is also known for this weekend.

Top eight:

Munster – 68 pts Vodacom Bulls – 66 pts Leinster – 65 pts (PD +204) Glasgow Warriors – 65 pts (PD +166) DHL Stormers – 59 pts Ulster – 54 pts (PD +28) Benetton – 54 pts Ospreys – 50 pts (10 games won)

The quarter-finals lineup:

Munster will face Ospreys in Quarter-Final 1 at Thomond Park, Limerick while second-placed Bulls will host Benetton at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Quarter-Final 3 sees eight-time league winners Leinster take on Ulster at Aviva Stadium in Dublin and the final game of the slate sees Glasgow Warriors and Stormers meet in Scotstoun Stadium.

Quarter-finals

Friday, June 7

QF1: (1) Munster v (8) Ospreys

Thomond Park, Limerick

Kick-off: 8.35pm

Saturday, June 8

QF2: (2) Vodacom Bulls v (7) Benetton

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Kick-off: 3.30pm

QF3: (3) Leinster v (6) Ulster

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 6pm

QF4: (4) Glasgow Warriors v (5) DHL Stormers

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Kick-off: 8.35pm

The potential semi-final line-up will see the winners of QF1 and QF4 meet in semi-final 1.

The winners of QF2 and QF3 will meet in semi-final 2.

SF1: Munster/Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors/Stormers

SF2: Bulls/Benetton v Leinster/Ulster.