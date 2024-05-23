Manie Libbok commits future to Stormers: ‘One of best players in the world’

The Springbok flyhalf has become an integral member of the squad since joining in 2021.

Manie Libbok will play for the Stormers for three more years.

The Springbok World Cup winner has extended his contract with the Cape Town-based team until June 2027, meaning he will turn out for the Stormers in three more United Rugby Championship and Champions/Challenge Cup campaigns.

Since joining the Stormers from the Sharks three seasons ago, Libbok has become an integral member of the squad, guiding the team to an inaugural URC title two seasons ago and leading them to the final last term.

Libbok has also become a key Bok squad member during his time in the Cape.

‘He fits our game model’

Several other players have also committed their futures to the blue and white team, namely Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Dan du Plessis, Ruben van Heerden and Evan Roos, who have also signed on until June 2027.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that having Libbok in the squad for another three years is a huge boost.

“Manie is one of the best players in the world in his position, but more than that he fits our game model and understands how we want to play so well.

“He has developed into a real leader in our group and is one of the key game-drivers for us, so to have him part of this growing group that has committed until 2027 is fantastic.

“We have all seen what he can do at our level and on the international stage and at 26 he still has plenty of rugby ahead of him. We are thrilled that he will continue to do his thing in a Stormers jersey and hope to see him reach even greater heights here,” he said.

‘Exciting vision’

Libbok said that he is looking forward to seeing what the Stormers can achieve over the next three years.

“Moving to the Stormers had a big positive impact on my career and I want to continue to grow my game here.

“It is amazing to be surrounded by teammates and coaches that have such an exciting vision for this team and that is something I definitely want to be part of,” he said.

Libbok also previously played for the Bulls, where he struggled to nail down a starting place, before moving to the Sharks, and then to the Stormers.