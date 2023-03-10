Marutlulle to lead impressive Bulls coaching team in Currie Cup

Sports Reporter

The Bulls has put together a star-studded and impressive coaching team for this year’s Currie Cup campaign, led by former provincial hooker Edgar Marutlulle.

The 35-year-old will be assisted by former Springbok 2007 World Cup-winning assistant coach Gert Smal, who was in charge of the Currie Cup side last year, former Sharks boss Sean Everitt and respected former Varsity Cup guru and Transvaal hero Hugo van As.

Your Currie Cup Head Coach Edgar Marutlulle speaks on the incredible history of this tournament, his transition from player to coach and why we should all come out to support our boys this Sunday 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/S4Ut2kSvzi— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 9, 2023

Smal will look after the forwards, Van As the backs and Everitt will handle the defence and breakdowns.

The Bulls open their Currie Cup campaign with a first round match at home against last year’s first-time surprise winners, the Pumas on Sunday at 1.30pm.

Marutlulle most recently led the Bulls’ U-21s to the national title.

‘Prestigious competition’

“I am extremely privileged to be a 35-year-old coaching at the Bulls, I completely understand that it is not a normal thing and so the moment is not lost to me,” said the former hooker.

“The Currie Cup remains a prestigious competition in our eyes and our ambition is to do well in this year’s campaign. We are wanting to add number 26 on the honours board, continuing with that culture of making Loftus home to the Currie Cup.”

‘In it to win it’

The Bulls’ director of rugby Jake White said the union was “extremely proud of the work Edgar has put into his coaching, upskilling himself and investing a lot of time into becoming one of the leading young minds in rugby.

“To grow the sport in our environment, we need to retain the services of top-class coaches and he is one of those that we have here at Loftus.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and understanding of our systems and understands what it takes to win having led the junior teams to victories and has had the opportunity to be part of the Currie Cup setup before. This dynamic experience that he has as a player and now coach will be invaluable to the side during this campaign.

“We are in the Currie Cup to win it and as a premier competition that we prioritise, Edgar understands the importance of the task before him and fortunately he has an incredible coaching team around him for support.”