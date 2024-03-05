Mbonambi says emotions got better of him in URC match against Lions

'I have full respect for officials and the role they play within our sport. It was never my intention to come across as rude or difficult.'

Sharks and Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi has apologised for his behaviour during Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match between his team, the Sharks, and the Lions, at Ellis Park.

Mbonambi was captured in a video that made the rounds on social media in an altercation with referee Aimee Barrett-Theron during Saturday’s match.

The match official put Mbonambi in his place and asked that he respect her and the game.

On Monday, Mbonambi, via his team, the Sharks, released a statement apologising for the altercation.

See below the interaction between Barrett-Theron and Mbonambi:

See below the interaction between Barrett-Theron and Mbonambi:

In reaction to the above incident, Mbonambi said the following on Sharks socials on Monday:

“As players we have to take a hard look at ourselves after this result.

“We cannot blame anyone else and have a lot of hard work ahead of us.

“I am an all-in type of player and sometimes my emotions get the better of me.

“I have full respect for officials and the role they play within our sport. It was never my intention to come across as rude or difficult.

“I apologised to the referee at halftime and meant absolutely no disrespect.”

The Lions beat the Sharks 40-10 in the URC match at Ellis Park. It was a 10th defeat in 11 matches for the men from Durban, with the coaching team and players under the pump after a poor season.