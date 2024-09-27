OPINION: Etzebeth young enough to make run at all-time Test caps record

Topping the list for Tests played is Wales lock legend Alun-Wyn Jones, with 171.

The Springboks rightly want to win against Argentina and capture the Rugby Championship title to ensure a special and memorable day for lock Eben Etzebeth, who will become South Africa’s most capped player on Saturday.

“If we can win the title and finish the competition off with a victory it would be a massive occasion for the team and Eben as an individual, and we’ll give everything to make this a special day for him,” said Bok coach Rassie Erasmus this week.

Etzebeth is set to break another legendary lock’s SA caps record on Saturday.

Right now Victor Matfield and Etzebeth are on 127 caps each, with Saturday’s match in Mbombela, when this year’s Rugby Championship will be decided, set to be Etzebeth’s 128th.

It is certainly something to cheer about and celebrate and there is no doubt Etzebeth is one of Bok rugby’s greatest players. The question now though is, could he challenge for the top spot in the world game?

Chasing 172 Test caps

At age 32 Etzebeth is no spring chicken, but he certainly has a good few years left in him, fitness permitting, to play several more Tests before he finally hangs up his boots.

If he plays three Tests in Europe in November and a further 10 Tests in each of 2025, 2026 and 2027, the tall lock will be around the 160 Test mark after the next Rugby World Cup, which right now would put him in second place on the all-time list.

Leading the way is Wales lock legend Alun-Wyn Jones with 171 Tests and second is another second row forward, New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock, with 153 Tests.

New Zealand’s Richie McCaw is third (148) and he’s followed by Italy’s Sergio Parisse (142) and in fifth place is Brian O’Driscoll of Ireland (141).

Other players besides Etzebeth who’ll also have dreams of catching Jones at the top of the list who’re still in action are Australia’s James Slipper, who’s sixth with 140 Tests, Ireland’s Cian Healey, who’s 10th with 131 Tests and New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett, who’s 11th with 130 Tests.

Ireland’s Conor Murray is also on 127 Tests, in 16th place, alongside Etzebeth.

Here’s hoping the Boks’ most decorated lock will keep going, perhaps beyond the 2027 World Cup, and then just maybe his name will be on top of the all-time Test caps list.