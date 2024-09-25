Eben Etzebeth to set new Bok Test cap record: ‘Massive achievement’

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus hailed the lock’s impressive milestone, with him expected to set a huge caps record by the end of his career.

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth will become the most capped Springbok of all time when he runs onto the field to take on Argentina in the final match of the Rugby Championship at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Etzebeth equalled Bok legend Victor Matfield’s cap record of 127 appearances when he came off the bench in their tight 29-28 loss to Los Pumas in Santiago over the past weekend, and has now been elevated to the starting lineup for the record breaking and title deciding match.

He is one of nine changes to the starting XV from that game, with Manie Libbok, who missed the potentially match winning kick last weekend, and Jaden Hendrikse also promoted from the bench.

The other six changes see the return of five players left in SA to rest, namely Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe, while captain Siya Kolisi, who was in the coach’s box last weekend, is back as well.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus hailed Etzebeth’s impressive milestone, and with the lock still having a good few years of international rugby ahead of him, he could set a huge new cap mark for future Boks to chase.

Massive achievement

“As a former Springbok I can attest to what a massive achievement it will be for Eben to become the most capped Springbok ever. We are all very proud of him and want to make this a special and memorable occasion for him,” said Erasmus.

“If we can win the title and finish the competition off with a victory it would be a massive occasion for the team and Eben as an individual, and we’ll give everything to make this a special day for him.”

The Bok pack named is the same that turned out for them in their 18-12 win over the All Blacks in Cape Town earlier this month, while their five forward replacements on the bench are also the same.

They have reverted from their usual six-two bench split of forwards to backs, which they fielded in Santiago, to a five-three split with the experienced back trio of Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Cobus Reinach to make an impact off the bench.

“We planned to recall the players we rested last week because it allowed us to ensure that we have a group of core players who remained in the South African time zone and who would slot back into the team with ease,” explained Erasmus.

“The match-23 also includes 19 Rugby World Cup winners, which will bode well for the team, while the other players selected have performed under immense pressure in the competition this season and they all deserve their places in the squad.”