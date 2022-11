The Springboks have ended the 2022 rugby year as World Rugby’s fourth-ranked team. But, so what? It means absolutely zilch in the greater scheme of things because whether you’re first or fourth or sixth, on any given day the world’s premier teams have it in them to beat any other team. And it’s not as if you get a bonus or start a match or get a seeding in a tournament or competition that’s going to benefit you based on your ranking. And that is why after 2022, being first or fourth is completely irrelevant. No clear favourite And, for...

No clear favourite

And, for the first time in a very long time, there is very little separating the world’s top teams and going into 2023, a World Cup year, there is no clear favourite, at all.

In fact, any one of the top six have the potential to win the World Cup and will fancy their chances right now. Only a very confident betting man, or super fan, would wager a huge sum on one of the top six and ‘write off’ the others.

While it is true Ireland and France, first and second in the rankings, look very good right now, will they really be among the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup next year? Maybe France, three-time runners up, but Ireland … ahead of New Zealand (third), England (fifth) and Australia (sixth) — and the Boks (fourth)? I doubt it.

New Zealand no longer have an air of invincibility about them, while Australia, no matter their form, are always competitive, especially at World Cups, and England, despite a poor year and stumbling this month, also up their game at World Cups and can never be written off.

And the Boks, for all the harsh criticism they receive when they lose, look well placed with depth and variety in their game ahead of their defence next year. And, as three-time winners, love playing in World Cups.

Then there’s Scotland (seventh), who’re possibly not genuine contenders, but if things go well for Argentina (eighth) they have the ability to shock the world. Wales (ninth) and Japan (10th) will not be underestimated, but they’re not in the running.

A fascinating, and wide open, 2023 World Cup awaits. Exactly how it should be.