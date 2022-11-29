WATCH: Only Bok Faf de Klerk can pull off this hair flick

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Faf de Klerk was back to doing Faf de Klerk things during the Springboks’ Test against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Sporting a bushy ‘tache for the Boks’ final rugby Test of the year, the World Cup winner from 2019 stayed cool and calm in the heat of battle when he was pulled off a ruck by English player Jonny Hill just after half-time and with the Boks 17-6 up.

In the 47th minute De Klerk plays the ball while on the ground at a ruck, giving away a penalty. But just as referee Angus Gardner blows on his whistle, an irritated Hill pulls the Bok No 9 off the ruck, and De Klerk does a back-flip somersault and then stands up and, coolly, flicks his blonde hair out of his face. It’s classic De Klerk.

Faf de Klerk being Faf de Klerk ????#ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/0DzauTND2L — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) November 27, 2022

The penalty is reversed and the Boks go on to dominate the rest of the match. De Klerk later departs the action on a buggy with his left leg strapped up.

Faf de Klerk of South Africa leaves the pitch wearing a leg brace during the Test against England. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

The Boks won their final Test 27-13.

De Klerk, who played at Sale Sharks for many years, has now joined the Canon Eagles in Japan. He will play at the Japanese club alongside fellow Bok Jesse Kriel. The duo arrived at their new club on Monday.

Faf de Klerk y Jesse Kriel llegaron a Japón para sumarse a Canon Eagles. pic.twitter.com/TtK1UOwixI— A Pleno Rugby (@aplenorugby) November 28, 2022

Some rugby fans on Twitter didn’t take kindly to De Klerk ‘milking’ a penalty in the Test at Twickenham, with one fan, @safucup, saying “Small man syndrome. Very cocky and arrogant.”

Rugby supporter @SpongeBridges said: “Is Faf de Klerk an anagram of Irritating Little Shit?”

Another, @Belair_nyc, however, said: “Mustache gave him super powers.”

Another fan likened De Klerk’s mustache to that of Australian Nic White, who ‘milked’ a penalty in the Test between the Boks and Wallabies earlier this year, after being touched in the face by the Bok No 9.