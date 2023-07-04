PICTURE: New-look Springbok jersey unveiled

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks will kick off their 2023 season in a brand new jersey, now made by manufacturer Nike.

The Boks previously wore a Nike-made jersey, but most recently they wore Asics-manufactured clothing.

Coach Jacques Nienaber’s men kick off their year with a match against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday. It is the opening match of the Rugby Championship, where the Boks will also face the All Blacks and Argentina.

It is also a World Cup year, so the Boks will be heading to France in September to try and defend the title they won in Japan in 2019.

The six-year partnership with Nike was announced in September last year.

“The launch of a new jersey is always exciting, but the anticipation and expectancy around today has been building for months,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided and the feedback from the team has been great since they were kitted with the training gear recently. The new jersey honours the traditions of the Springboks in its design and construction while adding subtle nuances to set it apart. We couldn’t be happier.”

‘Stronger Forever’

The classic ‘green and gold’ jersey has been reimagined to include a traditional collar with the underside of the collar giving a nod to the South African flag. As an acknowledgment of the team’s spirit, the phrase “Stronger Forever” is inscribed on the inside collar.

The bold new alternative jersey pays homage to the local cultural through the patterned print and the colourway was inspired by and celebrates the hues of the local nature.

“We are looking forward to seeing the jerseys in action over the coming weeks, including the alternate jersey which will make its debut in Buenos Aires next month.”

South Africa’s other national teams will also appear in new Nike-designed apparel. The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup jersey following the same design will be unveiled next month.

The primary and alternate jersey as well as the lifestyle collection will be available from Friday (7 July) in Nike stores and major retailers.