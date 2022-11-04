PICTURES: Is Malcolm Marx’s back tattoo the best in the Bok team?

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

An image of Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx’s back tattoo has had sports fans discussing and dissecting the image since its appearance earlier this week.

Marx was snapped pulling on or taking off his Bok training jersey in Dublin this week ahead of the Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. It is the first time the tattoo has been seen in public.

Marx, who will start at hooker ahead of Bongi Mbonambi at the Aviva, has several other tattoos on his body.

Hooker Malcolm Marx has impressive work on his arms. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

The question is, is Marx’s art work the best in the Bok set-up? And, is it some of the best seen on any sportsman, anywhere?

There are several players in the Bok team who sport body work, with some having turned to ink to commemorate the team’s World Cup win in 2019.

Injured lock RG Snyman and Steven Kitshoff, members of the famous bomb squad, got inked after the tournament in Japan, while it would not be a surprise if a few other Bok stars also got tattoos as a reminder of the triumph over England.

RG Snyman and Steven Kitshoff show off their ‘bomb squad’ marks. Picture: Facebook

Snyman, of course, has several other tattoos on his body, as can bee seen above, on his arms in particular.

Elton Jantjies, who is not currently in the Bok squad because of a number of personal issues he is dealing with, is also a big fan of body ink. He has several tattoos all over his body.

Elton Jantjies working out in the gym. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Some of the other Boks who sport body work include captain Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert and injured wing Sbu Nkosi.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi is also a fan of ink. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Lock Franco Mostert has art work on the inside of his upper arm. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images