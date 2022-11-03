PICS: Elton Jantjies’ wife Iva Ristic and kids relocated to Cyprus

Xanet Scheepers

Embattled Springbok flyhalf Elton Janties’ family have relocated to Cyprus while he is reportedly recovering in a drug rehabilitation centre in Cape Town. The move comes shortly after Afrikaans newspaper Rapport exposed Jantjies’ affair with the Springboks’ dietician Zeenat Simjee.

The secret lovebirds, who denied reports of the affair, were sent home from Argentina ahead of a Rugby Championship Match in September shortly after news of their extracurricular activities made headlines.

Jantjies was omitted from the team selected for the Springboks’ end-of-year tour to Europe. The rugby player, who checked himself into the Harmony Clinic in Cape Town last month to get his personal life and rugby career back on track,

In a statement that has since been removed from his Instagram account, Jantjies at the time said that he understands and fully supports the decision not to include him in the year-end tour to Europe.

He went on to explain that while he has been training and is in a good space, both mentally and physically, he hasn’t played rugby since the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

Is Elton Jantjies’ marriage on the rocks?

It is unclear if Jantjies is still recovering at the rehabilitation centre in Cape Town and whether he will be heading to Cyprus to join his family after he is discharged.

His wife, Iva, who has since changed her Instagram handle back to her maiden name, has the streets of social media speculating about whether or not she is leaving her husband after she shared a photo of her posing at the airport with the caption: “After 24 hours of travelling,16 suitcases, 3 kiddos, and 2 flights: Ladies and gentlemen we have arrived in CYPRUS.”

In a second Instagram post of her posing in a crop top and denim shorts on the beach, simply captioned with “Cyprus you beaut” with a blue heart emoji, husband Elton took to the comments section to show her some love. “Mamma” with a red heart emoji and open flame” is all the rugby player wrote, but it was enough to send social media’s detectives into overdrive.

The flyhalf did, however, allude to the fact that he will be meeting up with his family in several Instagram posts.