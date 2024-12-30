Plumtree bemoans injuries, says Sharks didn’t control ‘big moments’ against Stormers

The Sharks head coach believes they should never have conceded the late try that allowed the Stormers to take the lead and snatch a win.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree is proud of his players for defending well against the Stormers even though they were short of leaders on the field. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks head coach John Plumtree is frustrated with a string of injuries that left his team without experienced players by the end of their 24–20 loss to the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship (URC) game at Cape Town Stadium at the weekend.

The visitors also didn’t control some “big moments” in the game and allowed the Stormers to heap pressure on them and take a bonus-point win that saw them move up the URC table at the Sharks’ expense.

In particular, while the lead switched several times, the Sharks were ahead right near the end of the game before Jean-Luc du Plessis broke through the Sharks’ line and scored a try in the 78th minute to snatch the win.

Sharks short of leaders by final whistle

“We should never have conceded a try like that in the last few minutes. I think our forwards were a bit knackered,” Plumtree said.

He stated that with a 20–17 lead and only two minutes remaining, they should have secured the win.

Plumtree said another big moment was when Ethan Hooker earned a yellow card for coming into a maul from the side to prevent a try just before half-time.

This piled pressure onto the Sharks while they were still leading 10–5.

“The Stormers started offloading and playing with a little more freedom [after that].”

He said as the game went on the Stormers grew confident in their unstructured play, especially when they could capitalise on the Sharks being a player down.

“I thought our defence was amazing in the period … their willingness to whip back and come forward and really scramble tackles. I thought the boys were really brave in that space.”

But the Stormers had momentum and Plumtree said the Sharks did not get enough ball or use their chances in the second half.

Most experienced players suffer injuries

Before the match, prop Trevor Nyakane was replaced by Hanro Jacobs due to a late injury. Other players not included in the squad for the match were Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams, Lukhanyo Am, James Venter, and Vincent Tshituka.

On the day, Emile van Heerden, Andre Esterhuizen and Aphelele Fassi all suffered knee injuries and had to be taken off.

Fassi appeared to be the worst off and he went to hospital for scans.

Siya Kolisi also went off after cramping while Jurenzo Julius played through his muscle cramps.

“We pretty much lost all our leaders at the end. They were off the field,” said Plumtree. Still, the Sharks boss was proud of the players’ effort.

“When you think of the players I do not have available and those sitting on the sideline, that is 15 or 16 players. So that is why I was so proud of the rest of those boys.”