Dobson worries for Sacha after he goes off 3 games in a row

Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been hit by a knee injury, concussion, hip-pointer injury, and now a popped collarbone.

Rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been beset with injuries, and Stormers director of rugby John Dobson is concerned about the young utility back’s confidence going forward.

The 22-year-old Springbok has now gone off the field three games in a row for separate incidents right after returning from a serious knee injury.

In the latest, Feinberg-Mngomezulu dropped to the floor within the first minute in his side’s 24–20 win over the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC) game at a sold-out Cape Town Stadium this weekend. He was attended to by medics and appeared to walk it off.

He pushed on for most of the first half before having to go off the field for what turned out to be a collarbone injury that may not be minor.

Initially, Feinberg-Mngomezulu picked up a serious knee injury playing for the Springboks against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, which ruled him out of the start of the Stormers’ season. He returned against the Sharks on 30 November, only to be concussed in the first half.

He made his return against the Lions, only to be hit by a heavy tackle from 140kg prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and again had to leave the action early.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu had suffered a minor hip-pointer injury, which he recovered from in time for the Sharks’ game this last weekend.

Sacha tries to play despite popping his collarbone

“When he first went down, I thought we made a calamitous error as coaches,” Dobson said, referring to the first-minute incident in the Sharks match.

“We offered it to him to come off, but he said he wanted to keep trying. I am not sure if it was helpful for the team, but we should have pulled the trigger [by taking him off] a little earlier.

“He was trying to push through to half-time.”

Dobson said Feinberg-Mngomezulu had popped his collarbone but it had gone back in. Evidently, there was too much pain for the youngster to keep playing though.

“We took him to the edge. Three games in a row we have lost him within minutes and it is tough on him,” Dobson added.

It also affected the team that had a six-two forwards-heavy bench, though it did not stop the Stormers from showing tenacity from start to finish and claiming the win that sees them overtake the Sharks at the top of the South African shield in the URC.

The Stormers will next play in the URC on 25 January when they travel to Leinster. Their next game, however, is at home to the Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup on 11 January.

