Rescheduled SA URC derby fixtures confirmed

The two derbies will not take place on the same weekend, however.

The new dates for the two opening round United Rugby Championship (URC) derbies involving the four South African teams, which were moved to avoid a clash with the Currie Cup final in September, have been confirmed.

Originally, the Stormers were due to take on the Bulls in Cape Town and the Sharks were to host the Lions in Durban on the weekend of 20 and 21 September, the first round and weekend action of the 2024/25 URC season.

These fixtures have been rescheduled to Saturday, February 8 and Saturday, March 8 respectively.

The Stormers will host the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium on February 8, and a month later, the Sharks will welcome the Lions to Kings Park. Both clashes are scheduled to kick off at 2pm and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

The URC is currently on a month-long break and will resume on November 29. The Sharks and Stormers will cash the next day, on November 30 at 5pm in Durban, while Connacht will host the Bulls (7.30pm), and the Lions will be at Munster (9.35pm).

Rescheduled Round 1 fixtures

Stormers v Bulls

Date: Saturday, 8 February 2025

Venue: Cape Town Stadium

SA time: 2pm

Sharks v Lions

Date: Saturday, 8 March 2025

Venue: Kings Park

SA time: 2pm