Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

7 Nov 2024

08:31 am

OPINION: Northern Hemisphere rugby has been strengthened by SA teams

SA's participation in the URC and European cup competitions has improved rugby in the north.

Scotland rugby players

Scotland have benefitted by Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh playing against South African teams in the URC. Picture. Euan Cherry/Getty Images

South African teams playing in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European cup competitions may be helping to narrow the previously large divide between the North and South.

Since rugby turned professional in 1995 the southern based teams have basically ruled over world rugby with the All Blacks being the most dominant team, followed by the Springboks and then Australia to a lesser extent.

Teams in the north have also had their time in the sun, with England, France, and most recently Ireland, enjoying strong runs but they have been unable to do it consistently, as the All Blacks and Boks have done, over long periods.

World Cup titles

The pinnacle of rugby is the World Cup, so the most successful team, although not most consistent, are the Springboks, having picked up four titles, followed by the All Blacks with three, Australia with two and then the north’s sole title coming from England back in 2003.

That is what all the teams are working towards during every four-year cycle, so even if you manage to become one of the top teams in the world, it doesn’t mean much if you can’t win the World Cup.

Over the past three years, Ireland have arguably been the best team in the world, winning multiple Six Nations titles and winning a three-Test series against the All Blacks in New Zealand, but they have never made it past the quarterfinals at the World Cup.

Having enjoyed superiority over the All Blacks in recent times, they lost against them when it counted most, in last year’s World Cup quarters.

Gap closing

Despite what has happened previously, the tide may just be starting to turn, with the north becoming a lot more competitive against the south, and the SA franchise teams plying their trade in the north may be playing a big part in that.

Since the South African teams left Super Rugby, the All Blacks have started to wane, and they are not the dominant and feared force they once were.

And, with the South African franchises now facing European and UK based teams regularly, it is boosting those countries nationally as they become more accustomed to the Boks’ style and quality.

Springboks (Bokke/Boks) United Rugby Championship

