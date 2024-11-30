Leyds gets Blitzboks up and running

Tristan Leyds scored two tries as the Blitzboks claimed a 17-0 victory over Australia in their first pool match at the Dubai Sevens. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images.

Tristan Leyds scored a brace of tries as the Blitzboks kicked off their Dubai Sevens title defence with an excellent win over Australia on Saturday.

A try in each half from Leyds, to go with an opening try from Quewin Nortje, saw the Springbok Sevens claim a well-earned 17-0 victory in their opening match of the season.

The Blitzboks took a 10-0 lead into the break, with Zain Davids producing an excellent try-saving tackle in the corner to keep Australia scoreless.

Leyds raced away to grab his brace early in the second half and the Blitzboks showed excellent defensive resolution to see out the win from there.

Looking to claim their sixth Dubai Sevens title in a row, South Africa will next face Kenya at 12.58pm, before finishing their pool matches against France at 4.44pm.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.