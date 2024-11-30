Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By sarugbymag

1 minute read

30 Nov 2024

11:47 am

Leyds gets Blitzboks up and running

South Africa will next face Kenya at 12.58pm, before finishing their pool matches against France at 4.44pm.

Tristan Leyds

Tristan Leyds scored two tries as the Blitzboks claimed a 17-0 victory over Australia in their first pool match at the Dubai Sevens. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images.

Tristan Leyds scored a brace of tries as the Blitzboks kicked off their Dubai Sevens title defence with an excellent win over Australia on Saturday.

A try in each half from Leyds, to go with an opening try from Quewin Nortje, saw the Springbok Sevens claim a well-earned 17-0 victory in their opening match of the season.

The Blitzboks took a 10-0 lead into the break, with Zain Davids producing an excellent try-saving tackle in the corner to keep Australia scoreless.

Leyds raced away to grab his brace early in the second half and the Blitzboks showed excellent defensive resolution to see out the win from there.

Looking to claim their sixth Dubai Sevens title in a row, South Africa will next face Kenya at 12.58pm, before finishing their pool matches against France at 4.44pm.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Read more on these topics

Blitzboks

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SANDF says pregnant women entering South Africa illegally to secure grants
Politics Zuma factor at play: Unfair to blame KZN leaders for ANC’s poor performance
Politics EFF-MK clash weakens radical left, emboldens GNU – analysts
Cricket Former SA cricket players arrested for match-fixing scandal
South Africa ANC to table motion for salary hike for President Cyril Ramaphosa

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES