Kenya down Blitzboks in African derby

The Blitzboks will face France later in a must-win game.

The Blitzboks were beaten 22-17 by Kenya in their second match at the Dubai Sevens. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks need a win from their final Pool A match at the Dubai Sevens to keep their cup playoff hopes alive after a shock defeat to Kenya on Saturday.

Kenya, returning to the series circuit, stunned the defending champions with a 17-0 half-time lead thanks to tries from Kevin Wekesa, Nigel Pettersan Amaitsa, and Patrick Odongo.

Tristan Leyds sparked South Africa’s fightback with a second-half try, and Donovan Don added another after a penalty. Leyds later leveled the score at 17-17, but missed conversions proved costly as the game went to sudden death.

Amaitsa secured Kenya’s 22-17 victory with a controversial try awarded by the TMO.

The Blitzboks, who kicked off their title defence with a 17-0 win against Australia, face France at 6:44pm.

Head coach Philip Snyman, though, will be sweating over the availability of Ryan Oosthuizen after the veteran was carted off the field.

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.