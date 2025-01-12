Siya staying in Durban

Kolisi’s desire to be closer to his family in Cape Town sparked initial rumours of a potential move back to his former team.

According to reports Siya Kolisi will not return to his former side. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

The Sharks have reportedly dismissed speculation that Siya Kolisi may leave Kings Park to return to the Stormers, and that no talks have taken place between the teams.

According to Sunday news outlet Rapport, the Sharks have no plans to part ways with the two-time World Cup-winning Springbok skipper before his contract ends in 2027.

Kolisi’s desire to be closer to his family in Cape Town sparked initial rumours of a potential move back to his former team. However, a source close to the Sharks confirmed to Rapport: “The Stormers have not even formally approached the Sharks about the possibility of releasing Siya from his contract early.”

The Sharks remain committed to supporting Kolisi during what has been described as a challenging personal period. “The Sharks realise that Siya is going through a difficult time with his divorce. They will do everything possible to support him,” the source added.

Kolisi, who played for the Stormers from 2011 to 2021, rejoined the Sharks in 2023 after a brief stint with French club Racing 92. Reports had suggested that a hefty transfer fee would be required if the Stormers were to lure him back, but Rapport cites sources denying any such demand from the Sharks.

With the imminent departure of James Venter to Gloucester after the current URC season, the Sharks are even more determined to retain Kolisi’s services.

