Sacha tipped to go to ‘another level’ in 2025

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been named among 10 breakout rugby stars to watch in 2025 by the UK Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old Stormers back made eight Test appearances, including three starts, in his impressive debut Springbok season in 2024, scoring 52 points.

While a knee injury ruled him out of the end-of-year tour, Feinberg-Mngomezulu still earned a nomination for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

“What a name and what a talent – the rugby world needs him to put his injury troubles behind him in 2025,” wrote Alex Bywater in the Mail.

Injuries a worry

“Feinberg-Mngomezulu is already a senior Springbok with eight caps, but can go to another level this year.

“His appearances in the 2024 Rugby Championship indicated how much he has to offer the back-to-back world champions and he is one of a number of promising young talents coming through for Rassie Erasmus’ fearsome squad.

“Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a coming force. He just needs a run away from the treatment table,” Bywater added, referring to the player’s injury woes.

Other players on the Daily Mail‘s list of players to watch are Northampton Saints loose forward Henry Pollock, Chiefs scrumhalf Cortez Ratima, Gloucester prop Afolabi Fasogbon, Harlequins fullback Ellie Kildunne, Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy, Scarlets centre Macs Page, Edinburgh flanker Freddy Douglas, Waratahs centre Joseph Sua’ali’i and Stade Francais fullback Leo Barre.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.