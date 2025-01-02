Siya Kolisi certified as ‘best dad’ after spending time with his kids in Zimbabwe [VIDEO]

In 2024 Siya and Rachel Koilisi announced their separation, but promised to remain committed to raising their kids

Siya Kolisi has been showered with praises for spending time with his kids. Picture: siyakolisi/Instagram

Siya Kolisi’s role as a father has never been questioned but seeing the Bok Captain spend time with his offspring by himself following his separation from his wife Rachel has seemingly made him more endearing.

Kolisi shared some highlights from his trip to neighbouring Zimbabwe with his kids on Instagram and netizens found it adorable that the rugby player remains present in his kids’ life despite the unexpected separation from his wife.

In October last year in a joint statement, South Africa’s much-adored couple announced their separation.

“After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us,” averred the statement.

ALSO READ: Siya and Rachel Kolisi announce the end of their marriage

A good dad

The reaction to Kolisi’s post was heart emojis or comments about how good of a father the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain is.

Former All Blacks Rugby player Sonny Bill Williams was one of those who deposited a heart emoji in the comments section.

“This man is really a good dad and human, I love him,” commented Tyron Brown.

While another user hailed him as “Certified best dad”.

Wishful thinking or simply a joke, but one user commented that “she’s taking the videos”. “She” being Rachel.

ALSO READ: Kolisi shock: Timeline on how Siya and Rachel’s marriage unfolded

Co-parenting

In the aforementioned October joint statement, the pair added that they will remain close friends and will continue to be dedicated partners in raising their children.

“While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known.

Siya and Rachel tied the knot on August 13, 2016 in Franschhoek. The pair have two children together, Nicholas Siyamthanda, born in 2015, and Keziah, born in 2017.

The couple seems to have kept their word to their children as Kolisi is spending time with the kids in the New Year after Rachel was with them on Christmas.

Koilisi was at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in Cape Town on Christmas where he delivered gifts for the kids.

The couple reunited at a Kolisi Foundation dinner in London, which sparked some hope among fans. Kolisi was in the UK for the Springboks’ end-of-year tour.

In the separation statement, the two reiterated that they would continue working together in the foundation.

ALSO READ: Dobson focuses on Stormers win, downplays Siya Kolisi move

Possible return to Cape Town

Kolisi, who currently plies his trade for the Sharks, could be making a return to Cape Town’s Stormers after rumours linked him to his former team.

“(The move) is up to him and the Sharks. Once that box is ticked we can see what is in the piggy bank. Then we can see where that goes,” said Stormers coach John Dobson.

He stressed that the Stormers did not approach the Sharks to buy him, as the two clubs have a “great relationship”. Rather, it was Kolisi who appeared to want to return to the Stormers.

The move to Cape Town could be a way of getting closer to his kids.

NOW READ: ‘After Zolani’s departure, we took quite a deliberate pause,’ Freshlyground on finding a lead vocalist