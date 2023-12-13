Sharks must go back-to-back in Challenge Cup

The Challenge Cup has offered the Sharks a perfect chance to build some much needed momentum.

Sharks lock Eben Etzebeth keeps hold of the ball in a maul during their Challenge Cup match against Pau at Kings Park in Durban last weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

It is vitally important for the Sharks’ season that they pick up back-to-back wins in the Challenge Cup when they take on the Cheetahs at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon.

It has been a poor start to the season for the Durban franchise, who are languishing second from bottom of the United Rugby Championship table, while they have picked up just two wins from eight outings in all competitions so far.

They struggled massively at the start of the campaign without their Springbok stars, losing five straight games, but even though their Boks have returned and they have picked up two big wins from their last three games, they have still not hit their straps.

After a dismal opening tour in the URC, where they picked up just one point from four matches – losing to Munster, Leinster, Ospreys and Zebre – they returned home and promptly lost their opening home game against Connacht.

Fighting back

However, their Bok players then returned and immediately made their mark as the Sharks absolutely crushed Dragons 69-14 in a match that many thought would finally kick-start their season.

But just a week later, with their Boks, they were brought firmly back down to earth as they were humbled 44-10 by the Bulls up in Pretoria.

Although the Bulls were in top form and also had their Bok stars back, the Sharks were expected to give them a much sterner test, which didn’t turn out to be the case.

Challenge Cup

The Challenge Cup, which is essentially the second division of the premier Champions Cup, thus offered the Sharks a perfect chance to build some much needed momentum to take into the rest of the season.

Their opening game in the competition proved to be a good start as they thumped in-form French club Pau 45-5, but it wasn’t a perfect performance as they led 45-5 after 51 minutes but were unable to add to their score over the remaining 29 minutes, which became very scrappy.

They now have a fantastic opportunity to back that result up with their first back-to-back wins of the season when they face local rivals the Cheetahs this weekend.