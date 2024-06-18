Siya Kolisi was ‘invisible’ in playoff defeat, says Racing owner

Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti said on Monday two-time World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was “invisible” in the weekend’s French Top 14 play off defeat to Bordeaux-Begles.

The Parisians lost 31-17 on Sunday condemning back-rower Kolisi to a trophyless season in his first campaign with the club after April’s Champions Cup last-16 loss to eventual winners Toulouse.

“He put on a few kilos, lost his form and yesterday he was invisible,” Lorenzetti told specialist website Rugbyrama.

“We missed him,” the 76-year-old added.

Weight gain

Kolisi, who told AFP last week he had gained 5kg (11 lbs) before losing it again, arrived in the French capital after lifting a second straight Rugby World Cup with the Springboks.

The 32-year-old was brought in by six-time French champions Racing on a two-year deal as a replacement for, among others, ex-France flanker Wenceslas Lauret.

“At back-row we had been used to seeing an ultra-present warrior like Wenceslas Lauret,” Lorenzetti said.

“For now, Siya isn’t making us forget him.

“But we think next year, it will change,” the Frenchman added.

New signings

Racing, without a trophy since 2016’s Top 14 success, have signed ex-England captain Owen Farrell as well as France forwards Demba Bamba and Romain Taofifenua for next season.

They have reportedly agreed a deal for Kolisi’s fellow South African, Stormers’ back-rower Hacjivah Dayiamani.