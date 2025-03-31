WATCH: Boy’s time! Siya Kolisi shares heartwarming moments with his father and son

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi recently shared touching moments of bonding with his father, Fezakele Kolisi, affectionately known as Bhut Fay, and his young son, Nicholas.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi hanging out and strengthening his bond with his father. pic.twitter.com/w2fFjcoWE4 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) March 31, 2025

Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, known and respected for his leadership on and off the field, continues to highlight the importance of family and healing despite personal challenges.

In a lighthearted and endearing clip on social media, Siya captured his father enjoying music at his Ballito home in KwaZulu-Natal.

The video shows Fezakele Kolisi ‘Bhut Fay‘, as he’s affectionately known by his son and followers, watching American RnB singer Mary J. Blige on TV, with Siya playfully commenting, “My dad is living his best life.”

He then asks his father if the music is to his taste, to which Bhut Fay responds that he enjoys easy-listening music and not noisy songs.

When Siya quizzes him on whether he knows the artist, his father confidently responds, “Ngu Mary J Braj lo,“(this is Mary J Blige) in a proudly South African twist on the star’s name.

Siya and his father also posed for selfies in matching Sharks rugby jerseys, showcasing their shared passion for the sport.

The post, captioned “Gqwashu,” their Kolisi clan name, had followers filling in the rest of the names and marvelling at how much Siya resembles his father.

The Springbok captain has openly spoken about his relationship with his father, which has strengthened over time.

The KZN-based Sharks player has been outspoken about intentionally breaking damaging cycles in black families, like excessive drinking and maintaining a healthy relationship with his dad.

Raised by his grandmother in Zwide after his mother, who was a teenager at the time of his birth, passed away, Siya has made it a priority to reconnect with his father.

He has previously shared on social media how important this healing journey has been for them. Siya bought his father a house, which Bhut Fay spoke about in an interview, saying, “He bought me a house last year in March in Bluewater Bay, next to the sea”.

Siya’s commitment to family extends beyond his father.

He also posted pictures of himself and his young son, Nicholas, playing rugby in the rain and visiting the barber for fresh fade haircuts.

The images captured the joy and legacy of the sport being passed down, with Nicholas showing promising talent much like his father.

The proud father often posts about his joy at being the father of a talented young rugby player, Nic.

Despite the heartwarming family moments, Siya has remained silent on the ongoing situation involving his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi. Rachel, who served as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation, recently filed a complaint with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA).

She alleged that her departure from the foundation was due to unfair treatment by her employer, which made continued employment intolerable. She is reportedly seeking either compensation or reinstatement.

Since announcing their divorce in October 2024, both Siya and Rachel have chosen not to discuss their marital issues publicly.

While Siya has focused on family and rugby, Rachel has been posting about spending quality time with her children, solo vacations, and her ongoing work with the foundation.

Siya has been honest that while his relationship with his father isn’t easy, he will love his dad forever.