Springbok player ratings in 45-12 win against Wales in Cardiff

It was a dominant showing by the Boks, who ended their year with a bang.

Bok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse was at his best against Wales. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Springboks beat Wales 45-12 in their final match of the season in Cardiff on Saturday to end the year with 11 wins from 13 matches.

It was also the first time since 2013 that the Boks went unbeaten on their northern hemisphere tour.

Siyas Kolisi and his charges scored seven tries to the two by Wales in a dominant performance.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Aphelele Fassi 8: He delivered a quality performance, with a nice try to cap off 2024. He carried strongly, jumped high, made some nice runs and delivered a stunning pass for Kurt-Lee Arendse to score.

Cheslin Kolbe 7: The winger just didn’t have anything go his way, though he tried hard to get involved. He worked hard and looked for work, but there were few opportunities.

Jesse Kriel 7: As usual, the outside centre did nothing wrong; he worked hard in defence, got stuck in at the rucks and mauls, carried the ball nicely on occasion and made a number of tackles.

Damian de Allende 7: He only played until shortly after half-time, but he made some strong carries, ran strongly … but with few clear-cut chances.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 9: He made a number of good runs, was excellent under the high ball, delivered good pass for Eben Etzebeth’s try, and again for Aphelele Fasi’s try, and scored a stunner himself. Quality outing.

Jordan Hendrikse 8: He was excellent under the high ball, kicked well out of hand and at goal, made a few strong runs and some good passes, and also scored a try. Another No 10 Bok option.

Jordan Hendrikse. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Jaden Hendrikse 7: His service was good, if a little slow at times, he kicked well, but also made a few basic errors – one knock on robbing Siya Kolisi of a try.

Jasper Wiese 7: A strong showing by the big No 8, he carried well and often and cleaned up loose balls.

Elrigh Louw 7: It was a busy outing for the hard-working flanker; he carried on a number of occasions and made several tackles, and scored a try from close range.

Siya Kolisi 7: The skipper made a number of tackles and carries in an active performance; he took good decisions and led the team well.

Franco Mostert 8: The Bok lineout functioned better than at any other stage on tour, and that had to do with him calling the lineouts. Jumped high for balls, busy in the loose, great running line for try.

Eben Etzebeth 6: The big man scored a wonderful try early on and made some powerful runs and ball carries; he was forced to leave the action on the half hour mark.

Eben Etzebeth. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Wilco Louw 8: A high-quality outing by the tighthead; he scrummed excellently, made a number of tackles and showed he is not done with Test rugby.

Johan Grobbelaar 8: The best outing in a Bok jersey by far for the Bulls man; his lineout throwing was spot on, he was busy in the loose, and played his part in a powerful Bok scrum.

Thomas du Toit 7: A strong showing in the scrums, with the Boks completely dominant … the Boks have tremendous depth in their front-rows.

Bench 8: Malcolm Marx continued where Grobbelaar left off with a busy outing, Gerhard Steenekamp and Vincent Koch scummed well and were busy in the loose, with Steenekamp scoring a try. Marco van Staden and RG Snyman played their parts with Snyman a little quiet for playing 50 minutes from the bench, while Cameron Hanekom got on for his debut, made some tackles and tried to get stuck in. Cobus Reinach made a good run and offload for Hendrikse’s try while Handre Pollard carried strongly and made some tackles.