Italy hand sorry Wales another dismal defeat in Six Nations

Wales lost in Italy for the first time in 18 years as their dismal form continues.

Italy’s prop Danilo Fischetti (C) is tackled during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Italy and Wales at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on February 8, 2025. Picture: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

Italy handed Wales a record-extending 14th consecutive Test defeat on Saturday after triumphing 22-15 in the Six Nations in front of delighted fans in Rome.

Ange Capuozzo scored the hosts’ only try at a soaking Stadio Olimpico with Tommaso Allan’s kicking also condemning Wales to a defeat which could be key to the deciding the wooden spoon.

Wales have lost all eight of their Six Nations fixtures since winning in the Italian capital two years ago and slump to 12th in the World Rugby rankings, below Georgia.

It is the lowest Wales have ever been in those standings and Warren Gatland’s team will be wondering from where the next win is going to come with two-time champion Ireland up next in Cardiff later this month.

A single point from their opening two matches, thanks to a bundled score from Aaron Wainwright and a late penalty try, will do little to inspire any confidence, while the Italians will be dreaming of another positive campaign under Gonzalo Quesada.

Italy showed very little of the handling errors and poor decisions which have traditionally plagued even their positive performances, handily holding off Wales once Allan’s boot put them far enough in front.

Italy next host a daunting clash with France who take on England at Twickenham in the day’s late match.