Springbok player ratings in 31-27 win against All Blacks

There were some strong performances by the Bok players in their thrilling win against their fiercest rivals.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in action for the Boks against the All Blacks. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

The Springboks beat the All Blacks 31-27 in a thrilling Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

It was a third win in a row for the Boks over the men from New Zealand, the first time they have achieved this since 2009.

This is how we rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Aphelele Fassi 8: He was excellent under the high ball and pulled off some great tackles, two of them potential try-savers, but he did get a yellow card. Made some great runs from deep.

Aphelele Fassi goes on a run for the Boks. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Cheslin Kolbe 7: He was again involved in plenty of the action; jumping high for balls, running hard at the opposition when he got the chance and he also pulled off some big tackles.

Jesse Kriel 7: He made some excellent tackles, but also got caught out on occasion in defence; got involved in some rucks and even won some breakdown ball. Made some nice kicks.

Damian de Allende 7: He was strong in defence, and carried well, but it was his work at the breakdowns, with two penalty wins, which caught the eye. Threw an intercept pass, which led to an All Blacks try.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 6: The ball didn’t go to him too often, but he busied himself in defence with good tackling, and was strong in chasing kicks. Off in the 48th minute with a head knock.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 8: Bar one or two kicking blunders, he enjoyed a very good outing. His goal-kicking and touch-finding were generally spot on, he made some good attacking runs, and was strong defensively with tackles, cleanups and reading of play. Also cleaned rucks.

Cobus Reinach 6: His service was generally up to scratch and his kicking wasn’t bad either. He tried to make the odd run, but was fairly predictable in everything he did. Off in the 44th minute.

Jasper Wiese 8: He was all action during his 44 minutes on the field, with the only question being, why was he taken off? He carried powerfully on a number of occasions, won ruck ball, and also made several tackles in a busy outing.

Ben-Jason Dixon 5: He made a few good lineout grabs, carried well on occasion and put in his fair share of tackles, but he also made some telling errors; left the action after just 37 minutes.

Siya Kolisi 7: He was the chief carrier, and made several gain-line rushes while he also put in a number of tackles and cleans at the rucks. Another solid outing.

Ruan Nortje 7: He enjoyed a strong, competitive game, winning plenty of lineout ball and being involved in a lot of the action, as a ball carrier and tackler. Struggled with an injured eye.

Ruan Nortje goes high for a lineout ball. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: Another Test and another huge shift from the man, whether at flank or lock, he delivers. Made carries, tackles and jumped high in the lineouts. Just doesn’t stop grafting.

Frans Malherbe 6: Was steady in the scrums, without getting much opportunity, pulled off a few tackles, and then left the action after 44 minutes.

Bongi Mbonambi 6: He scored a try, which on review was a lucky score, made some tackles and carried on occasion. Left the action after 44 minutes.

Ox Nche 7: Was strong in the scrums, made some good tackles, and tried to get himself involved; also left the field after just 44 minutes.

Bench

Malcolm Marx 5: Into the action in the 44 minute, the Boks missed three lineouts on his throw, but late in the match he hit his target when he needed to.

Vincent Koch 6: Also on in the 44th, he didn’t have much scrumming to do, but busied himself in the action with a tackle and carry there and there.

Gerhard Steenekamp 7: Pulled off an important tackle late on, scrummed nicely, but also conceded a penalty at a key stage; on for last 36 minutes.

Eben Etzebeth 7: Entered the action as early as the 25th minute and showed why he is so valuable to the Boks; he carried a lot, was big in the mauls and stood tall in the lineouts.

Kwagga Smith 8: He came on in the 50th minute and as he often does, made some big plays … he won breakdown ball, carried hard, and scored a crucial late try.

Elrigh Louw 7: On in the 44th, the Bulls man worked hard to make a big impact, he carried nicely on a few occasions, and ran hard at the opposition.

Grant Williams 7: He brought good energy to the contest, though his hands and his eagerness let him down at times, while he took a few poor options. However, stepped nicely to spot a gap and score the crucial match-winning try.

Grant Williams brough his usual energy to the Bok team. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Handre Pollard 6: Came on in the 48th minute and played at inside centre. Helped settle a disrupted Bok backline, he also made some important tackles and ball carries.