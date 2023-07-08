Rugby Championship: Springboks v Wallabies — LIVE UPDATES

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks and Wallabies clash in the Rugby Championship opener at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.05pm.

The Wallabies have played seven Tests at the ground and lost every time.

One of the defeats was humiliating — 61-22 in 1997 — while the closest they came to success was in 2001 when they fell 20-15.

How will things unfold on this occasion, with former coach Eddie Jones back in charge, after being fired from the England job last December?

Boks v Wallabies: LIVE UPDATES

The Boks have picked a team of nine 2019 World Cup winners and others hoping to be in the group for the tournament in France later this year, while the Wallabies are also a mix of youth and experience.

Duane Vermeulen will captain the Boks, while Michael Hooper and James Slipper will take charge of thee Wallabies.

Teams

Bok team: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse

Wallabies team: Tom Wright, Suliasi Vunivalu, Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper. Bench: Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Arnold, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Samu Kerevi, Carter Gordon