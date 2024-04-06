Stormers confirm Kitshoff return

The Stormers have confirmed that Vodacom URC-winning captain Steven Kitshoff will return to Cape Town next season.

Kitshoff will re-join the Stormers for the 2024-25 season after being granted an early release from his three-year contract with Irish province Ulster.

The experienced 32-year-old led the Stormers to the Vodacom URC title in 2022 and will return to the team he grew up supporting for the second time in his career, having spent three seasons with Bordeaux from 2015 to 2017.

An immensely popular figure in Cape Town and with Stormers supporters around the world, Kitshoff will add valuable leadership to the squad, on top of his considerable talents in the front row.

A major boost

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said that having Kitshoff in the squad is a major boost for many different reasons.

“Steven is a Stormers great and adds so much to our environment beyond his immense value on the pitch.

“We are really encouraged that he is so keen to come back and get stuck in as we start an exciting new chapter here in Cape Town.

“We always wanted to get him back and I am just thrilled that with the backing of our new owners, we have been able to make that happen so quickly.

“He is a proud product of our system and we cannot wait to see him in the blue and white again next season,” he said.

Having left at the end of last season to join Ulster, the opportunity for Kitshoff to return home following the recent investment from the Red Disa consortium in the Stormers was too good to pass up.

Grateful to return

He said that he is grateful to be able to return to the Stormers where he hopes to see out his career following the stint in Belfast.

“It is no secret what Cape Town and the Stormers team mean to me, so to be able to return home is incredibly exciting.

“I’d like to thank Ulster for a fantastic experience in Belfast and their understanding through this whole process. We still have a lot to do together this season.

“From next season I’ll be doing all I can to add value for the Stormers and hopefully be part of something special once again with my friends and family alongside me,” he said.