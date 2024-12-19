Stormers reinforcements arrive for crunch URC clash against Lions

The Stormers will have some relief this week from their injury crisis.

Stormers loose forward Deon Fourie could be back to face the Lions on Saturday, after having been out for almost eight months with a serious knee injury. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The Stormers are expected to name a strong team for their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter against the Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday after some timely reinforcements returned to full training.

The Cape side have been in an injury crisis of late that saw 17 frontline players unavailable, which has been part of the reason for their dismal form this season that has seen them winning just two of eight games across the URC and Champions Cup (EPCR).

Last weekend they even sent a severely understrength team to England, naming five debutants in the match 23 for their EPCR thumping at the hands of Harlequins, while leaving frontline players at home to prepare for the Lions game.

Springboks return

And they will be boosted even more by the return of Springbok utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has recovered from concussion, while fellow Bok stars Frans Malherbe, Deon Fourie and Ben-Jason Dixon are all back in full training and could make the match 23.

“We still have to make a call on a few guys. Manie (Libbok) is going to need to continue to rest (after the concussion sustained against Toulon), but Frans and Deon are back and so is Ben-Jason,” said Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman.

“But like I said, we’ll only make that final call after they get through full training.”

The Stormers have won just two of six URC games this season and sit 13th on the log, and they know a loss against the Lions will leave them with a mountain to climb over the rest of the season to force their way into the top eight to make the playoffs.

Similar position

Last season the Sharks were in a similar position and unable to recover, as they limped to 14th on the log by the end of the season.

The Stormers will be desperate not to do the same, and getting their injured players fit and back on the field will be key to that, with Snyman explaining that the players knew exactly what situation they were in.

“You can feel there’s a high level of focus and the boys understand what’s at stake. We want to get over the line and put in a good performance. There is pressure, but it’s rugby and that’s part of the game and we’re embracing it. We’re excited to play,” said Snyman.

“There’s always something you can take out of a game, not just as a team but as individuals. There are some players who played (against Harlequins) who will be involved this weekend.

“There were a few tactical decisions we could’ve probably done better, and we lost momentum… that was one thing we couldn’t get right.

“Us as coaches will look at it behind the scenes and all the learnings from last week we’ll put into place and try to improve this weekend.”