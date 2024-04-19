Stormers lock in ‘generational talent’ Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu until 2027

The 22-year-old can play in a number of backline positions but it appears his future lies at flyhalf.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will play for the Stormers until at least the end of 2027. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Gallo Images

One of South African rugby’s rising stars, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, says he is excited about his future with the Stormers after signing a new contract that will see him wear the blue and white jersey for the next three years.

The utility back, who can play flyhalf, centre and fullback, has signed a contract extension that will keep him in the Cape until the end of the 2027 season.

‘Generational talent’

“I grew up in Cape Town supporting the Stormers and my experiences in the senior squad over the last three seasons have been amazing,” said the 22-year-old.

“We have some incredible players here and I want to keep learning from all of them and the coaches. I’m really excited about what we can all achieve together in the future.”

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson said that he cannot wait to see Feinberg-Mngomezulu continue to grow within the Stormers environment.

The attacking player made his Stormers debut in a United Rugby Championship quarter-final match in 2022 at the age of just 20.

“Sacha has been earmarked as a generational talent since he was a schoolboy and it is has been great to see him break through into the senior ranks in the last few seasons,” said Dobson.

“Now that his future here is confirmed we are looking forward to seeing him develop further and fulfill the potential that is clear to anyone who has watched him play.

“He has the ability to become a world-class flyhalf and we want to equip him with everything he needs to do just that.

“Our intention is to retain the top talent we have here before looking elsewhere and this is the first of a few announcements that we will make to show how serious we are about continuing this project and keeping the bulk of our current squad together until at least 2027.”

Chance at flyhalf

Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield this week called on the Stormers to give Feinberg-Mngomezulu a proper chance to show what he can do at flyhalf, as opposed to centre where he has featured mostly for the team this season.

“I’m a big fan of Sacha,” Matfield said. “I think he is the next Springbok flyhalf. I would like to see the Stormers give him a bit more of a chance at flyhalf, not just at inside centre.

“He is a bit bigger than Manie. I think he can attack the advantage line and kicks well. As a schoolboy, his kicking at the posts was superb. I would like to see the Stormers ask him to take over their goalkicking job.

“Sacha was excellent at U20 level. At junior level, he was in a different class, but at senior level, I haven’t seen much of him in the No 10 jersey.”