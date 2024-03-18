Tickets for historic Boks versus Portugal Test in Bloemfontein on sale from Friday

The match against Portugal will follow after the two Tests against Ireland.

Rugby fans will be able to watch the Boks take on Portugal in Bloemfontein in July. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

It’s now the turn of Bloemfontein and the Free State!

Ticket sales for the historic first ever Test between South Africa and Portugal in Bloemfontein, home of the Cheetahs rugby team, on July 20 go on sale on Friday.

This, after tickets to the Test matches against Ireland in Pretoria and Durban respectively sold out within minutes of going on sale over the last two weeks.

Test tickets on sale

The matches in Pretoria and Durban are in Bulls and Sharks country. The Boks will go into those Tests in early July as the world’s number one team, while Ireland are number two and recent Six Nations winners as well.

The Boks’ first Test of the year is in late June when the World Cup winners from 2023 take on Wales at Twickenham in London.

Ticket prices for the Test in Bloemfontein against Portugal start at R350 and R450 on the open stand and are R550 on the main stand.

Tickets are only available from the ticket office at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein or online at www.ticketpros.co.za.

Supporters are warned to buy only from official outlets, not websites like Viagogo.

‘Thrilling’

“We feel incredibly honoured to host the Test match between the Springboks and Portugal at Toyota Stadium on 20 July 2024,” said DEO of Free State Rugby Ross van Reenen.

“Welcoming the World Cup winners to Bloemfontein is a source of great excitement. We look forward to showcasing their skills to our enthusiastic supporters.

“The upcoming Test promises thrilling rugby action and a substantial economic boost for the local community and hospitality industry. We extend our gratitude for this valuable opportunity presented to us by SA Rugby.”