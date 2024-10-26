URC result: Glasgow stun Stormers in Stellies

The Stormers suffered a double blow as they lost Damian Willemse and Ben-Jason Dixon to injuries in their loss to Glasgow Warriors.

Josh McKay of Glasgow Warriors tackled by Damian Willemse of Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Glasgow Warriors at Danie Craven Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images.

Glasgow Warriors scored three second-half tries to claim a bonus-point victory over an injury-hit DHL Stormers side in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Former Sharks No 8 Henco Venter put the icing on the cake for Glasgow as the defending champions shrugged off sweltering conditions at the Danie Craven Stadium to claim a 28-17 win.

The victory caps off a successful tour for Franco Smith’s charges, who came from behind to claim two late losing bonus points against the Sharks in Durban last week and leave South Africa with seven points in total.

Concerns over Willemse & Dixon

Meanwhile, the DHL Stormers will be concerned over the status of Damian Willemse and Ben-Jason Dixon, as both Springboks left the field with injuries in the first half.

An error-strewn contest was deadlocked for most of the first half, before Warrick Gelant put Willemse over for a try, but the latter pulled a groin muscle in the process of scoring. Glasgow hit straight back through hooker Johnny Matthews, to go into the break level at 7-7.

The game burst into life in the second half as Sione Tuipulotu won the race to a kick over the Stormers defence to score, before the hosts drew level through an excellently-worked try from captain Dan du Plessis. While Manie Libbok’s penalty put the Stormers ahead going into the final 15 minutes, it was the visitors who finished stronger, with winger Kyle Rowe dotting down in the left corner, before Venter forced his way over.

Following the four-week international break, the Stormers will resume URC action on 30 November with a trip to Durban to take on the Sharks.

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.