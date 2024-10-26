Rugby

URC result: Hendrikse perfect as Sharks munch Munster

The Sharks proved to be too strong for the Irish side from the first whistle.

Jordan Hendrikse

ordan Hendrikse of the Hollywoodbets Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match between the Sharks and Munster at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse converted seven of seven kicks as the Sharks raced to victory against Munster at Kings Park on Saturday.

Hendrikse’s boot accounted for 16 points in a 41-24 victory against Munster that featured six tries from the hosts and four from the touring Irish team.

The Sharks came out firing, with fullback Aphelele Fassi and winger Makozole Mapimpi each crossing the try line within the first five minutes.

Scrumhalf Grant Williams and centre Andre Esterhuizen took turns dotting down to secure the bonus point before half time. The Sharks were outscored 14-10 in the second half, flanker Vincent Tshituka taking the home team’s only try scored during the final 40.

Munster tallied first-half tries from flanker Tom Ahern and fullback Mike Haley. Wing Calvin Nash crossed the whitewash late in the final quarter before Tadgh Beirne grabbed a losing bonus point after the final hooter.

The defeat marks Munster’s second consecutive loss in the Republic, dropping them to 12th place in the standings.

The Sharks will look to extend their two-win streak when they host the Stormers on 30 November, when Munster host the Lions.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

