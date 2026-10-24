URC result: Stormers survive Scarlets fightback in 14-try thriller

Two late tries ensured a Stormers win after the Scarlets fought back from 33-14 down to 40-all with just minutes left.

A young Stormers side survived injury disruptions and a second-half Scarlets fightback to extend their perfect record against the Welsh side to six wins, through a scintillating 52-40 victory in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Cape side scored five tries in the first half (score 33-14 at the break) and three more in the second for the bonus-point victory in the United Rugby Championship.

But their defence was poor at times, conceding six tries at home, with the visitors fighting back to 40-all and leaving fans nervous about a potential upset.

Only two Yaqeen Ahmed tries at the end ensured the result went the way of the Stormers.

The hosts also counted the cost of the victory after injuries suffered by Deon Fourie (leg) and André-Hugo Venter (elbow).

Hacjivah Dayimani, Lukhanyo Vokozela and Cobus Reinach also didn’t return from HIA assessments. Nthutuko Mchunu hurt his shoulder, though he played on until substituted early in the second half.

The game was forced to switch to uncontested scrums after no Stormers players could fill the hooker role.

Stormers look good in first half

A positive Stormers start saw Evan Roos held up, before a scrambling Scarlets defence had John McKee receive a yellow card for a cynical foul. Stormers prop Zach Porthen capitalised with the first try from the ensuing lineout.

A strong run by Hacjivah Dayimani culminated in the Stormers’ second score, Haashim Pead crossing courtesy of a clever Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reverse pass.

Centre Joe Roberts got one back for the Scarlets through an overlap try, despite being a player down. But prop Ntuthuko Mchunu scored the third Stormers try, carrying well from a lineout though he hurt his shoulder while grounding.

The Scarlets didn’t give up, and wing Ioan Jones slipped a defender to score on the sideline, before the Stormers again extended their lead when Pead passed long to Seabelo Senatla for the bonus-point try.

A Jones try was disallowed for a forward pass, before the Stormers’ Deon Fourie scored from a rolling maul to take the game into half-time 33-14 to the Stormers.

Scarlets fight back to 40-all

The Scarlets struck back immediately in the second half through Macs Page, and then soon afterwards by Roberts.

They almost had a third try, but Macs Page lost the ball forward before grounding, suffering a concussion in the process.

Olly Reid gave the Stormers some breathing room with a score after a few drives. But Josh Macleod darted through a gap to score, before Roberts weaved through defenders to cross for his hat-trick.

With the score 40-all going into the final 10 minutes, the Stormers had a try disallowed.

Still, they pressed on until Yaqeen Ahmed scored twice, once through a Wandisile Simelane offload and then a Leolin Zas break and kick-through, to ensure the win.

Scorers

Stormers: Tries – Zach Porthen, Haashim Pead, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Seabelo Senatla, Deon Fourie, Olly Reid, Yaqeen Ahmed (2). Conversions – Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 6/8.

Scarlets: Tries – Joe Roberts (3), Ioan Jones, Macs Page, Josh Macleod. Conversions – Carwyn Leggatt-Jones 5/6.