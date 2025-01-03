URC state of play: Bulls, Sharks in strong position, but Stormers, Lions have work to do

The good news is the South African teams have games in hand over their overseas opponents.

Bulls captain Elrigh Louw jumps high for the ball in a lineout in a match against the Sharks. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Two of South Africa’s four United Rugby Championship teams are well-placed as the competition again breaks for Champions and Challenge Cup action, while there is work to be done for the other two sides if they are going to make a run for the top eight later in the competition.

The last few matches of the current block were played in Europe on Wednesday night, with the four South African teams involved in the competition – the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers – having played their last games of the festive period over the last two weekends.

All the teams will have this weekend off, to recharge following a busy Christmas, New Years period, before turning their attention to the two cup competitions from next weekend. South Africa’s other “big team”, the Cheetahs, will also return to action from next week.

Bulls best placed

The next round of URC action will be on the weekend of 24 and 25 January, following the two weeks of Champions and Challenge Cup action.

As things stand in the URC, the Bulls of Jake White are still very well positioned in fourth place with 25 log points. They have so far won five of seven games.

Leinster lead the way with a nine out of nine record and 43 points, so the Bulls have two games in hand to “catch up” in the coming months.

In second place are defending champions, the Glasgow Warriors (six from nine and 33 points), while Cardiff Rugby are third (five from nine and 28 points).

The Sharks are in fifth place, hot on the heels of the Bulls, with 24 points, from five wins from eight games.

Lions and Stormers

Chasing them are four teams, namely Scarlets (23), Benetton (23), Edinburgh (22), and Ulster (22), but they’ve all played a game more.

Then it’s the Stormers, in 10th place, with 21 points. They’ve also only played eight games, but won four times, and just behind them are Munster, champions of the 2023/24 season, also with 21 points (four from nine).

The Lions, who were in the top four at one stage and on a good run, have slipped to 12th, with just their four early season wins from seven games to show for their efforts so far. They have 19 log points, but have two games in hand of the majority of the sides in the competition.

The bottom four teams are Connacht (18), Ospreys (17), Zebre (12) and Dragons (eight), who’ve all played nine games each.

When the competition gets under way again on the weekend of 24/25 January, the Lions and Bulls will clash in Joburg, while Leinster will host the Stormers and Cardiff Rugby will welcome the Sharks.

Full URC points table, results and fixtures.