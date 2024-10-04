URC team news, fixtures: Hendrikse, Tshituka brothers in action for Sharks

The Sharks and Stormers are away while the Bulls and Lions are playing at home this weekend.

Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse is set to boost the team after playing for the Springboks last week. Picture: Steve Haag / Galli Images

The United Rugby Championship enters round three this week, with the Sharks and Stormers playing overseas, while the Bulls and Lions are on home soil.

Here is all the team news ahead of this weekend’s game and all the fixtures.

Hendrikse, Tshituka brothers in action for Sharks

Two sets of brothers will run out for the Sharks in Saturday’s second United Rugby Championship game on the road when they meet the Dragons in Newport, Wales (6.15pm).

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse will join his brother Jordan, the fullback, in the Sharks starting team, while Vincent and Emmanuel Tshituka will be members of the loose-trio.

The Sharks are coming off a 30-36 defeat by Connacht and will be desperate to hit back this weekend against a team they have never lost to in three previous meetings.

The change at scrumhalf is the only switch made by coach John Plumtree to his starting team, though Phepsi Buthelezi and Francois Venter return on the bench.

Sharks team: Jordan Hendrikse, Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka (capt), James Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Jason Jenkins, Ruan Dreyer, Dylan Richardson, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Bench: Fez Mbatha, Trevor Nyakane, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Phepsi Buthelezi, Cameron Wright, Lionel Cronje, Francois Venter

All the fixtures:

Friday: Cardiff Rugby v Glasgow Warriors (8.35pm), Scarlets v Connacht (8.35pm)

Saturday: Lions v Edinburgh (1.45pm), Bulls v Ulster (4pm), Dragons v Sharks (6.15pm), Benetton v Leinster (6.15pm), Zebre v Stormers (8.35pm), Munster v Ospreys (8.35pm)

More team news to follow …