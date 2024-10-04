OPINION: Tight battle for places in Springbok squad ahead of November tour

A host of injured players will be in line to return for the Boks on their end-of-year tour, such as Damian Willemse, RG Snyman and Franco Mostert.

Sharks flyhalf Siya Masuku offloads to Ethan Hooker during the Currie Cup. Both players could stake a claim for Bok selection in the URC. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Is there space in the Springbok squad for new players ahead of their end-of-year-tour to the UK in November, where they will finish their 2024 international campaign against Scotland, England and Wales?

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has incredibly used 49 different players over their 10 games this season to date, with 35 of them regularly active during their successful Rugby Championship campaign.

Add to that injured players such as Damian Willemse and Steven Kitshoff, who didn’t get any game time, and the Boks have a massive player pool to choose from ahead of their season ending tour.

But with a number of exciting uncapped talents in United Rugby Championship (URC) action over the next month, one has to wonder if there is still space to squeeze themselves into the reckoning.

Players like utility back Ethan Hooker and flyhalf Siya Masuku, both from the Sharks, and Stormers prop Neethling Fouche, were involved in alignment camps earlier this season and were in the larger Bok squad ahead of the game against Wales, but didn’t make the match 23.

Exciting talent Hooker at just 21 years old has plenty of time on his side, so he will likely break into the Bok setup at some point.

Fouche, at 31, and Masuku, at 28, are both still young enough to get involved, but with younger up-and-coming talent in their positions, they may find it harder to break in unless they put in some blinding performances.

Players in the mix

Other players who were part of the Bok alignment camps but missed out on selection include halfback Sanele Nohamba and centre Henco van Wyk from the Lions, Stormers utility back Suleiman Hartzenberg and Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom.

Van Wyk seems to be a favourite of Erasmus, with the Bok coach mentioning his unavailability on a number of occasions, so with him having returned for the Lions he could have a strong shout at getting in.

Hanekom likely only missed out on selection due to injury, while Hartzenberg could be in the mix if he continues to shine.

Nohamba was named as the SA URC player of the season after a stunning 2023/24 campaign and it was a surprise that he was not picked, but it was apparently due to his defensive frailties, and if he can shore that up he could have a chance.

So there are a few names outside of the group that has played so far this year who could be included, but with a smaller Bok squad set to be picked for the tour, it will be tough to get in.