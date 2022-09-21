Victor Sekekete takes over from Ruan Pienaar as Cheetahs captain

Sports Reporter

The Cheetahs have announced that Victor Sekekete will lead the team in this year’s Toyota Challenge and EPCR Challenge Cup.

He takes over from the veteran scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar.

“I’m nearing the end of my rugby career, and I want to focus on my game and enjoy it without the extra pressure of captaincy,” said Pienaar.

Sekekete said he was honoured to take charge of the Bloemfontein-based rugby team.

“It’s a great honour for me to captain the Cheetahs. I’m humbled to have the backing of the coaches and players to allow me to lead on and off the field and to be trusted with this big responsibility. I’m looking forward to the journey,” said Sekekete.

The 28-year-old flanker and lock joined the Cheetahs in November 2020 and, since then, has played in 33 matches for the Bloemfontein side, scoring three tries. He recently received the award for Cheetahs Forward of the Season for the 2022 Currie Cup competition. Together with Pienaar, he is the only player to have played in all 13 Currie Cup games in 2022.

Sekekete previously played for University of Johannesburg in the Varsity Cup and the Lions. He also featured for the SA U-20 team in 2014.

He also played provincially for the Southern Kings and Griquas.