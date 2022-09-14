Bulls join Cheetahs’ challenge series

Sports Reporter

The Bulls have been added to the teams’ list for the 2022 Toyota Challenge, featuring clashes against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein later this month and in October.

The Cheetahs will now face the Bulls in the opening match of the series of challenge matches, on Friday 30 September.

They replace Italy A, who have withdrawn from the challenge.

ALSO READ: Cheetahs to face international opposition in challenge matches

Ross van Reenen, CEO of the Free State Cheetahs, says: “It is a great privilege for the Cheetahs to welcome the Bulls and Western Province XV in this year’s Toyota Challenge. I believe that the tournament will contribute significantly to the Bloemfontein community. We are happy to support and have more local teams involved.”

The Cheetahs are challenging the Bulls, Emerging Ireland and USA National A, and the Griquas in Toyota Stadium for R1 million in prize money! Each match has R250 000 up for grabs.

The Bulls will also face the Griquas on Wednesday, 5 October, in a Toyota Challenge-friendly match. The Western Province XV will take on the Pumas in another friendly on Sunday, 9 October.

Blue Bulls Company CEO, Edgar Rathbone, said: “The Bulls are excited to be part of this exceptional tournament. We will be up against quality opposition in the Cheetahs and the Griquas. We are looking forward to an electrifying tournament.”

Friday, 30 September:

16:15 Cheetahs vs Bulls (Toyota Challenge match)

13:45 Griquas vs Emerging Ireland

Wednesday, 5 October 2022:

17:00 Pumas vs Emerging Ireland

19:00 Griquas vs Bulls

Sunday, 9 October 2022:

13:00 Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland (Toyota Challenge Match)

11:00 Pumas vs Western Province XV

Friday, 14 October 2022:

18:00 Cheetahs vs USA National A (Toyota Challenge Match)

Friday, 21 October 2022:

16:15 Cheetahs vs Griquas (Toyota Challenge Match)

13:45 Pumas vs USA National A