Wales v South Africa in Cardiff — LIVE

The Boks are looking to win their 11th match from 13 outings this season.

Wales host South Africa in a one-off Test in Cardiff on Saturday, hoping to end a run of 11 straight losses, while the world champion Springboks are seeking a third straight win on tour and an 11th victory in 13 matches this year.

The Boks have so far beaten Scotland and England this month, while in their first meeting of the season, they also beat Wales in a friendly at Twickenham in June.

The Boks are without several first-choice players this Saturday, but will still field 16 World Cup winners in their matchday squad.

TEAMS

Wales: Blair Murray, Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, Ellis Bevan, Taine Plumtree, Jac Morgan, James Botham, Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza, Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (capt), Archie Griffin. Bench: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Eddie James, Josh Hathaway

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Jean Kleyn, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard