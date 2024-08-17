Wallabies v Springboks in Perth — LIVE

The teams clash in Perth on Saturday, a week after the Boks won 33-7 against the same opponents in Brisbane.

The Bok team for the Perth Test against the Wallabies. Picture: Will Russell/Gallo Images

The second Rugby Championship Test between Australia and South Africa takes place in Perth on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.45am.

The Springboks won the first Test between the teams 33-7 in Brisbane last Saturday, but they have made 10 changes to their starting lineup for this match.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt has also made changes, bringing in seasoned veterans like Marika Koroibete and Nic White.

Among the rookie players featuring for the Boks are prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels, hooker Johan Grobbelaar, locks Ruan Nortje and Salmaan Moerat, No 8 Elrigh Louw, scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and fullback Aphelele Fassi.

Live updates from the action in Perth will follow below. To see the latest posts please click the refresh button.

TEAMS

Wallabies: Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), Josh Nasser, Angus Bell. Bench: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen

Springboks: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Elrigh Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard