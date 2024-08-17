‘Chance for Bok players to impress the coaches,’ says Stick

A number of young, inexperienced Test players will run out for the Springboks when they take on Australia in Perth on Saturday.

The majority of the players who will run out for the Springboks to face the Wallabies in a Rugby Championship Test in Perth on Saturday have an opportunity to put up their hands and show they belong in the wider training squad.

That is according to assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, ahead of the second match between the teams. The Boks won last week’s encounter in Brisbane 33-7.

However, a number of those players have been given time off this week, among them Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Damian de Allende, Bongi Mbonambi, Willie le Roux and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Young stars

Instead, several young and inexperienced Test players like Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar, Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat, Elrigh Louw, Morne van den Berg, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Aphelele Fassi get a chance to show what they can do.

Also, seasoned veterans like Thomas du Toit, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi have a chance to remind the coaches they’re not done with international rugby just yet.

“Last week is in the past. These guys have a chance now to show the coaches and management they’ve got what it takes to be there in the match-23 every time,” said Stick, referring to the changed lineup for Saturday’s match.

“They must pitch up with a desperate mindset otherwise it could be a long day. But I know these guys are excited to play, and they’re also desperate to play, so I’m excited to see them grab this opportunity and see the younger guys come through. They’ve all been working equally hard.

“It’s a big occasion, against a tough team and I think the side that physically and mentally pitches up will stand a good chance of winning the game.”

Winning back-to-back in Australia

Stick added the Boks were keen to make it two out of two in Australia.

“We want to win this game … getting two from two away from home in Australia, where it’s been difficult for us, would be special. The key thing also is we want to keep improving and growing our depth.”

But Stick and the Boks are fully aware the Wallabies will come back hard after last week’s showing in Brisbane.

“We have to improve from last week, 100 per cent, if we want to get that second win,” said Stick.

“Australia have brought in a lot of experience now … guys like (Marika) Koroibete and (Nic) White are back and they will be a different challenge (this weekend).

“We’ve been there (in the position the Wallabies find themselves), and know what it’s like to be desperate for the win.”