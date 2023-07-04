Wallabies ‘excited’ about taking on world champion Boks at Loftus Versfeld

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

The Wallabies will usher in a new era when they take on the Springboks in the opening game of the Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 5.05 pm).

This era sees coach Eddie Jones at the helm of the Wallabies for a second time.

The return of Jones has brought much optimism among the rugby republic Down Under and has put the rest of the world on notice.

Boks Test

The first game of Jones’ second coming is a difficult one; his charges have to topple the world champions in Pretoria, something they have not been able to do in seven Tests. The task at hand — getting a victory in the capital against the Boks — is one that the Wallabies are embracing, according to tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa.

“It’s a great challenge, it’s something that we are all excited about,” Alaalatoa told the media at a press conference from the team’s hotel in Sandton on Monday.

“Being a part of the first team to beat South Africa in Pretoria would be awesome and the memory that we’ll remember forever. We have spoken about that and having that belief, we doing everything necessary throughout our day-to-day; getting our process right throughout the week.

“We’ve been together for four or so days so far but the connection has been unreal between the players and the coaching staff, we are in a good state. A couple of tough days to go through our training but we are keen for every bit,” he said.

Physicality

In Jones, Australia have someone who has the blueprint on how to beat the Springboks, and the players seem to have a grasp on it.

Alaalatoa says they will have to match the Boks in the set pieces and front up physically if they are to come out on top.

“They pride themselves with set piece; scrum and maul, and they’ll do that until the cows come up,” said the veteran prop.

“Around the park, they place their game physicality so it’s important for us to understand that and go toe to toe. The backs will add the smartness to the game, playing what’s in front of them,” Alaalatoa said.