White picks Bok-laden Bulls team for derby against Lions

Lock Ruan Nortje will captain the team that includes a power-packed front row and back-row.

Bulls No 8 Cameron Hanekom will be tested by the Lions in a URC match in Joburg on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bulls boss Jake White has picked what appears to be his strongest team for the United Rugby Championship derby against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45pm.

While there are four Springbok players on the bench, among them Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux, White has also named eight Boks in his starting XV.

Bok lock Ruan Nortje will captain the side that also features Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw in the front row, Marcell Coetzee, Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom in the back row, and Embrose Papier at No 9.

Boeta Chamberlain will wear the No 10 jumper in the absence of the injured Johan Goosen, while the back three consists of Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk and Sergeal Petersen.

Confidence will be up

The Bulls go into the game on the back of a quality showing against French side, Stade Francais, a week ago, winning that Champions Cup clash 48-7.

White’s men are currently fourth in the URC as the competition resumes this weekend. They have so far won five of their seven matches for 25 log points. If they beat the Lions and the Sharks can win in Cardiff, also on Saturday, then White’s men will move into third place.

However, a defeat could see a number of teams pass them in the standings, as just four points separate the Bulls in fourth and Munster in 11th.

A win for the Lions at home will see them move up the points table, from their current 12th place and 19 points.

Bulls team: Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sergeal Petersen, Boeta Chamberlain, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje (capt), Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr, Keagan Johannes, Canan Moodie, Wilie le Roux