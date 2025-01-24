Horn to lead Lions in big URC Gauteng derby against Bulls

In all there are four Boks in the Lions team, namely Ruan Venter, Morne van den Berg, Edwil van der Merwe and Quan Horn.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen has for the most part backed the same group of players that smashed the Dragons 60-10 in the Challenge Cup last weekend for the Gauteng United Rugby Championship derby against the Bulls at Ellis Park this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45pm.

There are, however minor tweaks to the team, with fit-again Richard Kriel coming into the side on the right wing, where he will go up against hid older brother, David, who’ll run out in the No 13 jersey for the Bulls.

Up front, Ruan Delport also comes into the side for the injured Darrien Landsberg, while on the bench WJ Steenkamp makes a return in place of Jarrod Cairns, who featured against the Dragons.

It is a settled Lions team with big Springbok flanker Ruan Venter now back after a lengthy injury, while Sam Francis retains the No 10 jumper. Sanele Nohamba, who was so good for the Lions last season, doesn’t make the matchday-23 this time, and neither does centre Marius Louw, a former captain.

The other good news for the Lions, following the return to action last week of Venter, is that centre Henco van Wyk is also back in the No 13 jersey and will no doubt be keen to show what he is capbale of once again.

Need to move up points table

The Lions go into the game on the back of that confidence-building win against the Dragons and knowing they need a victory to get back into the top half of the URC log.

After making a strong start to the URC, the Lions have lost a few games in recent months and slipped back to 12th in the standings. A win this weekend though could see them back in the top eight if other results go their way.

The Bulls starting team includes eight Springboks, with a further four on the bench.

Lions team: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Rynhardt Jonker, Edwill van der Merwe, Sam Francis, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius, Ruan Delport, Etienne Oosthuizen, ASenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Bench: Jaco Visagie, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Raynard Roets, WJ Steenkamp, Nico Steyn, Gianni Lombard, Manuel Rass