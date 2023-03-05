Wesley Botton
Chief sports writer
5 Mar 2023
Sport

Running from the front: Ryan Mphahlele has the world at his feet

Wesley Botton

It seems only a matter of time before the athlete from Thembisa makes a top-flight breakthrough.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 23: Ryan Mphahlele of the University of Johannesburg in the mens 5000m during leg 2 of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series at Green Point Stadium on March 23, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
South Africa has a rich history of middle-distance running, and while the nation doesn't really boast as much depth as it should considering the immense talent it produces, at least one athlete in a generation stands up and delivers. Among the women, since Caster Semenya was sidelined by international rules, Prudence Sekgodiso has shown the type of promise required to pick up the baton and run with it at international level. ALSO READ: Middle-distance star Prudence Sekgodiso on the rise However, a world-class male athlete has not emerged since the retirement of Johan Cronje in 2016, and this drought has...

