SA boxer hospitalised after Belfast fight is ‘growing in strength’

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African boxer Ludumo Lamati is showing positive progress after being hospitalised following his TKO defeat to Englishman Nick Ball in a WBC silver featherweight title fight in Belfast on 27 May.

Lamati was carried out of the ring on a stretcher after the 31-year-old had slumped in his corner at the end of the fight and has been in a hospital in Northern Ireland ever since. He is the former IBO and IBF Inter-Continental junior featherweight champion.

Ludumo Lamati in hospital with family friend, Magaba Mabangwa, and his mother, Joyce. Picture: Supplied

Following the fight, Ball said: “The main thing is Lamati’s health. I really hope he’s alright. I will be even happier when I know that, because boxing is no joke. You have got some people not taking it seriously and you can lose your life in here, so the main thing is his health.”

Boxer Ludumo Lamati 'conscious and eating' after being stretchered out of the ring https://t.co/K38mGMLHai pic.twitter.com/leYKUCnCSf— UKBoxersNews (@UKBoxersNews) June 11, 2023

The Boxing5 consortium, who promote Lamati, said last week the boxer had been moved from the ICU ward to a neurology ward and said he was showing “positive signs daily”.

Lamati’s mom Joyce and girlfriend Chey had flown to Belfast to be with the man affectionately known as “9mm”.

A really positive update on the health of Ludumo Lamati who has now been joined by his mother and partner 🙌🏼#LudumoLamati | #BoxingNews pic.twitter.com/TpyhFgoAUN— IFL TV (@IFLTV) June 13, 2023

On Monday Boxing5 released a new statement in which they thanked several people for assisting in helping get Lamati’s family abroad. They also thanked the British Boxing Board, Queensbury promotions and the Irish boxing community.

They ended their statement with “Finally to all of you for your prayers and positive comments, it is appreciated tremendously.

“Our champion Ludumo Lamati continues to grow in strength and for that we are truly thankful.”