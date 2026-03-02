Tebogo Thobejane’s son trains at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas [VIDEO]

'I started taking boxing seriously in 2025 when I saw my mother being bullied on social media,' said Thobejane.

South African boxer Botlhale Hakeem Thobejane is training at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

The 18-year-old began boxing at the age of 14.

He said he took the sport seriously in 2025 after witnessing his mother, actress Tebogo Thobejane, being bullied on social media.

“I started taking boxing seriously in 2025 when I saw my mother being bullied on social media. I felt the instinct to protect her, and the people I care about,” Thobejane said.

Thobejane was among the South Africans who accompanied American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known as IShowSpeed, during his tour stop in Johannesburg earlier this year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: IShowSpeed, Maphorisa, Kabza and why celebs love the BMW ‘Gusheshe’

Meeting Floyd Mayweather

Thobejane previously met former world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the age of 16. He said training at Mayweather’s gym changed his mindset.

“It’s showing me that greatness is real, and it’s built through hard work. Being here now, training in his gym, pushes me to give everything I have. Boxing is the only sport where every loss is my own responsibility,” Thobejane said.

He said he aims to build a long-term career in boxing.

“I’m making the most of the opportunities and pursuing my passion. I see myself as a champion in the world of boxing with a legacy worthy of passing on to the next,” he said.

Thobejane’s mother and manager, Tebogo Thobejane, said training in Las Vegas marks an important step in his development.

“The Mayweather Boxing Club has produced and developed world-class talent. This is a significant milestone in Botlhale’s young career as he sharpens his skills in one of the sport’s most competitive environments,” she said.

“This is about investing in his future and giving him access to the best possible environment to grow. Las Vegas is where champions are built, and Botlhale is ready to put in the work.”

NOW READ: The Four Burner Theory: When juggling too many things drops the ball